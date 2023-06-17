Coup lawyer John Eastman complains about hearing being streamed

John Eastman, the conservative lawyer who wrote the legal brief that former President Donald Trump cited in his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is complaining that he lost his job as a tenured law professor and that his disbarment hearing in California will be live-streamed.

Eastman, who was a professor at Chapman University in Orange County, California, was fired in January 2022 after the university’s board of trustees voted to revoke his tenure. The board cited Eastman’s role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as the reason for his termination.

Eastman is also facing disbarment proceedings in California. The State Bar of California filed disciplinary charges against Eastman in March 2022, alleging that he made false and misleading statements about the 2020 election and that he engaged in a course of conduct to obstruct the certification of the election results.

John Eastman is just another crybaby. Like his co-conspirators. They love breaking the law but shit their pants when held accountable.pic.twitter.com/q0pZZs6ghC — Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🟧 (@piyushmittal) June 17, 2023

A hearing on the disbarment charges is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 17. The hearing will be live-streamed on the State Bar of California’s website.

Eastman has denied the allegations against him and has vowed to fight the disbarment charges. He has also filed a lawsuit against Chapman University, alleging that the university violated his First Amendment rights by firing him.

The live-streaming of the disbarment hearing is expected to attract a large audience. The hearing is likely to be closely watched by legal experts, political observers, and the general public. The hearing could have a significant impact on Eastman’s career and could also send a message to other lawyers about the consequences of engaging in similar conduct.

In a statement, Eastman said that he is “deeply disappointed” that the State Bar of California has chosen to “politicize” the disbarment process. He said that the charges against him are “baseless” and that he is “confident” that he will be exonerated.

Eastman also said that he is “dismayed” that Chapman University has “chosen to punish me for my political views.” He said that he is “confident” that he will be vindicated in court.

The hearing on the disbarment charges is expected to last for several days. The State Bar of California has said that it will call a number of witnesses, including Eastman himself. Eastman has said that he intends to call a number of witnesses, including former President Trump.

The outcome of the hearing is uncertain. If Eastman is disbarred, he will be prohibited from practicing law in California. He could also face disbarment proceedings in other states.

