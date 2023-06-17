Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is rapidly gaining support among Democratic voters

A recent CNN poll found that 64 percent of Democratic voters support or would consider supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a presidential candidate, suggesting that RFK Jr. is gaining significant support with his campaign’s message revolving around the notion that powerful individuals have been secretly deceiving the public.

This surge should not be surprising, since President Joe Biden is facing an alarming level of doubt with 64 percent of Democratic voters saying they would prefer a different nominee in 2024.

Highlighting various instances of alleged deception, ranging from historical events to contemporary issues, Kennedy’s approach to politics aligns with a broader trend of conspiracy theories becoming increasingly intertwined with mainstream ideologies.

He joins a list of prominent figures who blame powerful entities for shaping events with malicious intent, including Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, and Ron DeSantis—and while he stands outside the political establishment there is evidence that his views are both intelligent and sincere but that has not stopped much of the mainstream media from describing him as a clown.

During a recent speech, Kennedy discussed the Eisenhower administration’s decision to misrepresent the downing of an American spy plane as weather research.

He further delved into conspiracy theories, including a tabletop exercise from 2019, suggesting that it revealed a secret plan by U.S. intelligence agencies to benefit drug companies and suppress free speech.

Kennedy also cited controversial data from a clinical trial, implying that vaccines were causing more harm than good.

While he focuses on perceived deceptions by the government and media, Kennedy omits scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing serious illness and saving lives. He asserts that the public has been misled and expresses his commitment to unveiling the truth.

Kennedy’s unexpected success in the presidential race is notable, with his support rivaling that of Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the Republican primary, despite minimal media coverage and limited advertising.

His campaign aims to unite working-class White supporters who previously backed Donald Trump with the Black and Hispanic Democratic coalition that once supported his father and uncle. The campaign believes that current national polling fails to capture the potential shifts Kennedy could bring to open Democratic primaries.

Kennedy’s candidacy has already received financial backing from the independent group American Values 2024, which has raised $5.7 million to support his campaign. Notably, 20 percent of Democratic voters support Kennedy as a presidential candidate, while an additional 44 percent would consider supporting him, with 1 in 5 citing his family ties as a significant factor.

While the Democratic National Committee has been focused on President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign and has not publicly engaged with Kennedy or fellow Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson, Kennedy’s rising popularity poses an intriguing challenge for the party.

The DNC has not scheduled primary debates involving Kennedy or Williamson, and both the Biden campaign and the DNC declined to comment on either insurgent’s candidacy.

Kennedy’s political views encompass a range of topics. He is yet to unveil his immigration strategy and remains undecided on issues such as banning transgender surgeries for youth, although he opposes trans women competing in women’s sports.

Kennedy is supportive of abortion rights and pledges not to cut Social Security or Medicaid. On the topic of gun control, he refrains from taking a clear stance, emphasizing the need for consensus on weapons regulation.

He criticizes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine while simultaneously blaming American foreign policy for provoking the conflict. In a manner that has been compared to former President Donald Trump, Kennedy believes that former Senator John F. Kerry won the 2004 election.

Despite concerns that his candidacy could benefit a Republican candidate, Kennedy dismisses such fears. While he considers Biden a friend, he expresses opposition to Biden as the Democratic nominee due to his approach to the Ukraine war. Kennedy acknowledges that some members of his own family, who are part of the Biden administration, disapprove of his candidacy and views.

Kennedy’s political journey has been shaped by his perception of conspiracies and what he sees as an orchestrated effort to silence him. He has faced consequences, such as having his Instagram account suspended in 2021 for his remarks about the coronavirus and vaccines.

However, for many of his supporters, these actions only reinforce their belief in his message.

In his announcement speech, he joked that he had “a rambunctious youth and it lasted until my early sixties.” Arrested for heroin possession at 28, he stayed sober for 25 years, until 2014, when he started counting again after taking pain medication for a medical procedure, he said.

To this day, even as he travels for the campaign, he regularly attends 12-step meetings to maintain his sobriety. “Like nine meetings a week,” he said.

“If somebody believes that my heroin addiction four decades ago should exclude me from the White House, they’re entitled to that, or all the other stuff that I had,” he said, when asked how voters should interpret his unusual presidential profile. “I don’t begrudge anybody.”

