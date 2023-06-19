Atlantic City shooting left a 19-year-old victim dead

Law enforcement officials in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting early Father’s Day morning that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Tamaj Bennett, a 19-year-old Atlantic City man, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus, where he died from his injuries after he was shot.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said Atlantic City Police were called to the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue at 3:33 a.m.,

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Major Crimes at 609-909-7666.

Information may also be submitted anonymously through the Prosecutor’s Office website at ACPO.Tips or text tip411 (847411).

An autopsy is pending and officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

