Four states still do not recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday

In 2021, June 19 became a federal holiday known officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day, which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States but at the state level, governments vary considerably in whether they commemorate it as an official holiday, a day of observance or something in between.

In four states—Alabama, Florida, South Carolina,and Wyoming—Juneteenth is not a paid holiday for state employees.

On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of the Civil War and ended the practice of slavery.

Although the Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln, had legally freed the enslaved people of Texas on January 1, 1863, almost 2½ years earlier, many slavers continued to hold Black people as captive laborers and chattel property after the announcement, and Juneteenth became a symbolic date representing African-American freedom.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. All 50 states and the District of Columbia recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or observance, but

Juneteenth is a federal holiday, which means that all federal employees have the day off. However, in four states, Juneteenth is still not a paid holiday for state employees.

In Alabama, Juneteenth was recognized as a state holiday for the first time in 2023, but it is not a paid holiday. In Florida, there is a bill that would make Juneteenth a paid state holiday, but it has not yet been passed. In South Carolina, there is a bill that would make Juneteenth a state holiday, but it has not yet been voted on. In Wyoming, there is no bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday.

Race is a bitterly divisive issue in America because of the country’s history of slavery and racism. Slavery was legal in the United States for over 200 years, and it created a system of racial inequality that has persisted to this day.

Even after slavery was abolished, Black Americans were denied basic rights and opportunities, such as the right to vote and the right to own property.

This history of racism has created a deep mistrust and resentment between Black and white Americans, which has made it difficult to achieve racial equality.

In recent years, there have been a number of high-profile incidents of police brutality against Black people, which have further inflamed racial tensions.

These incidents have led to protests and calls for reform, but they have also led to backlash from those who believe that Black people are exaggerating the problem of racism. This backlash has made it even more difficult to have a productive conversation about race in America.

There are a number of things that can be done to address racial inequality in America. One is to educate people about the history of racism in the country. Another is to reform the criminal justice system so that it is fairer to Black people. Finally, it is important to have open and honest conversations about race so that we can begin to heal the wounds of the past.

Race is such a bitterly divisive issue in America because the United States is a country founded on the principles of equality and freedom, but its history is also one of slavery, segregation, and discrimination. This history has created a legacy of racial inequality that continues to this day.

After slavery was abolished in the United States in 1865, Black Americans were denied basic rights and opportunities in a number of ways. These included:

The right to vote: The Fifteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1870, guaranteed the right to vote to all male citizens regardless of race. However, this right was often denied to Black Americans through violence, intimidation, and discriminatory laws.

The Fifteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1870, guaranteed the right to vote to all male citizens regardless of race. However, this right was often denied to Black Americans through violence, intimidation, and discriminatory laws. The right to own property: Black Americans were often denied the right to own property, either through violence or through discriminatory laws. This made it difficult for them to build wealth and secure their economic future.

Black Americans were often denied the right to own property, either through violence or through discriminatory laws. This made it difficult for them to build wealth and secure their economic future. The right to an education: Black Americans were often denied the right to an education, either through violence or through discriminatory laws. This made it difficult for them to get good jobs and participate fully in society.

Black Americans were often denied the right to an education, either through violence or through discriminatory laws. This made it difficult for them to get good jobs and participate fully in society. The right to equal protection under the law: Black Americans were often denied equal protection under the law, either through violence or through discriminatory laws. This made it easier for them to be arrested, convicted, and sentenced to longer prison terms than white Americans.

These are just a few examples of how Black Americans were denied basic rights after slavery was abolished. These denials of rights had a profound impact on the lives of Black Americans, and they continue to have an impact today.

It is important to note that there were some Black Americans who were able to overcome these obstacles and achieve success. However, these successes were often the exception rather than the rule.

For the vast majority of Black Americans, the years after slavery were a time of struggle and hardship.

The legacy of racism is evident in many aspects of American life, including education, housing, employment, and criminal justice. Black Americans are more likely to live in poverty, be unemployed, and be incarcerated than white Americans.

Racism is a complex issue with no easy solutions, so it is important to have open and honest conversations so that we can begin to address the problem and create a more just and equitable society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...