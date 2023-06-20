Gloucester County man sentenced to 4 years in prison for drug trafficking

John Munson, a 48-year-old resident of Deptford, New Jersey, has been handed a four-year prison sentence for his involvement in drug trafficking activities.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, who revealed that Munson had been trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl in southern New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Having previously pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, Munson appeared before U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman for his sentencing.

Co-defendant Kevin Salmon, a 26-year-old from Philadelphia, had already pleaded guilty to two counts related to the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Court documents and statements provided during the case indicated that Munson had confessed to procuring methamphetamine from the drug-trafficking conspiracy for distribution purposes.

Meanwhile, Salmon was responsible for acting as a “runner” or “courier” for the organization involved in the distribution of both methamphetamine and fentanyl. Salmon had already received a prison sentence of 168 months in March 2023.

In addition to the four-year prison term, Judge Hillman also ordered Munson to serve three years of supervised release following his release from prison.

The successful investigation leading to Munson’s sentencing was credited to the special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Newark Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Cheryl Ortiz.

Sellinger expressed gratitude towards numerous law enforcement agencies and organizations, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Drug Enforcement Administration Philadelphia Division, U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, and many local police departments and prosecutor’s offices for their valuable assistance in the case.

This particular case was part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation, which employs a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, and multi-agency approach to identifying, disrupting, and dismantling high-level criminal organizations that pose a threat to the United States. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The prosecution was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeffrey Bender and Diana Carrig from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Camden.

