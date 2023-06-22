A new Pew Research Center poll found that President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to 35%, while 62% disapprove, and Politico reports that his big-money donors are not enthusiastic about his bid for a second term.

The lowest approval rating of Biden’s presidency, down from 41% in May, could lead some Democrats to consider Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson, the only Democratic candidates seeking the party’s nomination other than the incumbent in 2024.

The poll also found that Biden’s approval rating is particularly low among Republicans, with only 14% approving of his job performance.

Democrats are more likely to approve of Biden, but their approval rating has also fallen, from 81% in May to 65% in this poll.

The poll finds that the top concerns for Americans are inflation, health care affordability, and gun violence. Biden has faced criticism for his handling of these issues, and the poll suggests that this criticism is taking a toll on his approval rating.

The poll also finds that Americans are divided on the ability of Democrats and Republicans to work together. While a majority of Americans say that this is a very big problem, there is no partisan divide on this issue.

The poll’s findings suggest that Biden is facing an uphill battle in the upcoming midterm elections. His approval rating is low, and he is facing criticism for his handling of a number of important issues. If he is unable to improve his approval rating, he could face significant losses in the midterms.

Democrats May Consider Other Candidates

The poll’s findings could lead some Democrats to consider other candidates for president in 2024. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson are the only Democratic candidates seeking the party’s nomination other than the incumbent.

Kennedy is a well-known environmental attorney and the son of former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. Kennedy is also the nephew of America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and TIME Magazine named him “Hero for the Planet” for his leadership to restore the Hudson River.

Williamson is a self-help author and spiritual leader. Both candidates are often described as long shots by corporate-owned media outlets, but they should appeal to some Democrats who are dissatisfied with Biden.

It is still early in the 2024 presidential election cycle, but the poll’s findings suggest that Biden is facing an uphill battle, and some Democrats may be looking for other options so it is too early to say who will be the Democratic nominee.

Implications for the 2024 Election

The poll’s findings could have significant implications for the 2024 election. If Biden is unable to improve his approval rating, he could face a difficult re-election campaign.

This could open the door for a Republican victory, or it could lead to a contested Democratic primary.

Vivek Ramaswamy, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Nimarata Haley are among the Republicans who are running for president.

The poll also suggests that the Democratic Party is facing some challenges. The party is divided on a number of issues, and it is unclear who will be the party’s nominee in 2024. This could make it difficult for the Democrats to unite and win the general election.

The 2024 election is still two years away, but the poll’s findings suggest that the Democrats have some work to do if they want to win.

Donald Trump is clearly the GOP frontrunner, but Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Nimarata Haley are among the growing field of Republicans who are running for president.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...