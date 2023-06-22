Lisa McCormick is still calling for ‘single-payer’ universal health insurance

In the face of escalating healthcare costs that far outpace the growth of our national economy, Lisa McCormick, a prominent advocate for healthcare reform, is championing the implementation of a single-payer universal health insurance system.

Citing the rising cost of healthcare in comparison to the GDP and various other factors, McCormick argues that such a system will not only save money but also vastly improve the lives of Americans.

“The United States is currently grappling with an unsustainable healthcare system where costs continue to spiral out of control,” said McCormick. “The rising cost of healthcare, when compared to our GDP, raises concerns about the affordability and accessibility of medical services for everyday Americans.”

McCormick firmly believes that a single-payer universal health insurance system offers a viable solution to this mounting problem.

“By transitioning to a single-payer universal health insurance system, we can achieve significant cost savings while ensuring that all Americans have access to quality healthcare,” said McCormick. “This system would streamline administrative costs, negotiate drug prices, and eliminate the complexity of multiple insurance plans, resulting in substantial savings for individuals, families, and businesses.”

One of the primary advantages of a single-payer system is its ability to negotiate lower prices for medical services, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

“By leveraging the purchasing power of the entire nation, we can significantly reduce costs and make healthcare more affordable for all,” said McCormick. “Moreover, administrative costs associated with navigating multiple insurance providers would be eliminated, freeing up resources that could be directed toward patient care.”

“The administrative costs of Medicare tend to be lower than those of private insurance companies,” said McCormick. “This is primarily due to Medicare’s single-payer structure, larger negotiating power, and streamlined administrative processes.”

Medicare, the federal health insurance program primarily serving individuals aged 65 and older, operates as a single-payer system. It is administered by the government and funded through taxes. The administrative costs of Medicare are relatively low compared to private insurance companies. According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, administrative costs for Medicare were estimated to be around 2.3% of total expenditures in 2019.

On the other hand, private insurance companies operate under a for-profit model and offer coverage to individuals and families through various plans. These companies have higher administrative costs compared to Medicare.

According to a report by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), private health insurers spent an average of 11.1% on administrative costs in 2019. These costs include overhead expenses, marketing, underwriting, claims processing, and profits.

The differences in administrative costs between Medicare and private insurance companies can be attributed to several factors. First, Medicare benefits from its larger scale and the ability to negotiate lower prices for medical services and prescription drugs. This negotiation power helps to reduce administrative costs associated with managing contracts and payments to healthcare providers.

Second, private insurance companies often have more complex administrative structures due to the need to manage multiple insurance plans, network agreements with healthcare providers, and diverse coverage options. This complexity can contribute to higher administrative costs.

Third, private insurers also allocate significant resources to marketing and underwriting processes, which are necessary to attract and assess potential policyholders. These activities can add to the administrative costs of private insurance companies.

It is worth noting that the administrative costs of private insurance companies can vary widely depending on the company and the specific plan. Some private insurers may have lower administrative costs compared to the average, while others may have higher costs.

McCormick also emphasizes that a single-payer universal health insurance system would lead to improved lives for Americans.

Currently, many individuals and families face financial hardships and even bankruptcy due to exorbitant medical expenses. Under a single-payer system, the burden of healthcare costs would be shared across the population, ensuring that no one is left without essential medical care due to financial constraints.

Under a single-payer system, no American would face barriers to receiving necessary medical care due to financial constraints or lack of insurance coverage. With universal coverage, preventive care, early diagnosis, and timely treatment can be promoted, leading to better health outcomes and improved overall well-being.

“A single-payer universal health insurance system would lead to improved lives for Americans by providing access to quality healthcare for all, reducing financial burdens, simplifying administration, promoting health equity, and generating economic benefits,” said McCormick.

“Quality healthcare should be a fundamental right, not a privilege limited to those who can afford it,” said McCormick. “A single-payer system would provide comprehensive coverage to every American, promoting preventive care, early diagnosis, and timely treatment. This would lead to better health outcomes, increased productivity, and a stronger, healthier nation as a whole.”

McCormick’s call for a single-payer universal health insurance system is backed by extensive research and data that highlight the financial and social benefits it offers. With healthcare costs on an unsustainable trajectory, the need for reform has never been more urgent. McCormick urges policymakers, healthcare professionals, and the public to join her in advocating for a healthcare system that saves money and improves the lives of all Americans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...