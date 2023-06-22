NJ Transit Police Seek Help Identifying Woman Killed in 2008 Train Strike

The New Jersey Transit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was struck and killed by a train in Brielle, Monmouth County, in 2008.

The woman was between the ages of 18 and 30 and was possibly of Northeastern European descent. She was wearing white and black Adidas sneakers, a set of blue rosary beads, and a wooden bracelet when she was struck by the train on June 15, 2008.

Police have released a sketch of the woman in hopes that someone will recognize her. Anyone with information is urged to contact NJ Transit police at 973-491-8634.

The case remains open and active, and police are committed to identifying the woman and bringing closure to her family.

“We are hoping that someone will recognize her and come forward with information that will help us identify her,” said NJ Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo. “We want to bring closure to her family and give them the answers they deserve.”

The woman’s death was a tragedy, and police are determined to find out who she was and how she came to be on the tracks. Anyone with information is urged to contact NJ Transit police at 973-491-8634.

The victim was described as a Caucasian female, possibly of Northeastern European descent, estimated to be between 18-30 years of age, approximately 115lbs – 130lbs, 5’2” – 5”5” in height, fair skin with light brown or blonde hair and blue or green eyes. When found, she was wearing a red-colored, long sleeve sweatshirt with a white undershirt-style t-shirt over it, a white long-sleeve shirt wrapped around her waist, white socks, and white/black striped Adidas sneakers.

The victim had short fingernails painted silver with white lines that come to a point. She had small scars on both hands, & a surgical scar on her lower abdomen approximately 2 inches long & no tattoos.

The victim was in possession of a brown tote bag with the words ‘New York’ on it.

Inside the tote bag was a blue sweatshirt with a winter scene on it, black jeans with a zipper on both sides of the waist, a sun hat with blue flowers, a black and white bandana, and a blue & yellow scarf with yellow flowers. The victim was wearing a set of blue rosary beads and a wooden bracelet with religious icons on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tropeano at 973- 491-8634 or email mtropeano@njtransit.com.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting TIPNJTIPS to 888777.

