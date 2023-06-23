Morristown National Park celebrates 90th anniversary with artist Xiomaro

Morristown National Historical Park (NHP) will continue its 90th-anniversary celebration with a talk by artist Xiomaro on Saturday, June 24.

The talk, titled “At Home with George…and Xiomaro,” will take place at Washington’s Headquarters Museum and will focus on Xiomaro’s new exhibit, “At Home with George,” which celebrates the 90th anniversary of Morristown NHP.

Xiomaro’s exhibit features photographs of the homes and interiors of Morristown NHP, as well as portraits of some of the people who lived and worked there. The exhibit is on view at the Morris Museum until July 30, 2023.

In his talk, Xiomaro will discuss the inspiration for his exhibit, as well as his process for creating the photographs. He will also share some of the stories behind the people and places in the photographs.

The program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

For more information, please visit the Morristown NHP website at www.nps.gov/morr.

Xiomaro is a photographer and artist whose work has been featured in the New York Times and major television networks such as PBS, ABC, CBS, News 12, and Fox. He is the recipient of numerous awards, including the New Jersey State Council on the Arts Fellowship in Photography.

Xiomaro’s work is inspired by his Puerto Rican heritage and his love of history. He is particularly interested in the intersection of photography and architecture, and his work often explores the relationship between people and their surroundings.

Xiomaro’s exhibit, “At Home with George,” is a beautiful and evocative tribute to Morristown NHP and the people who have lived and worked there. The talk on June 24 is a great opportunity to learn more about Xiomaro’s work and to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Morristown NHP.

Xiomaro will give an overview of both the exhibit he created and of his work exploring Morristown NHP’s 90th anniversary. Whether you are a national park enthusiast, history buff, architect, veteran, educator, interior designer, public servant, artist, photographer – or just have a thirst for knowledge – attending this lively, entertaining, and deeper look at the photographs that highlight 90 years of Morristown NHP will be worth the visit.

