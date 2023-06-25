Justice Department Celebrates Anniversary of Supreme Court’s Olmstead Decision

The Justice Department celebrated the 24th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Olmstead v. L.C., in which the Court ruled that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) prohibits the unnecessary segregation of people with disabilities.

The Justice Department has enforced the ADA’s integration mandate in states across the country, securing remedies for people with disabilities who are not receiving services in the most integrated setting, including where they live, where they work, and where they go to school.

“As we commemorate this anniversary of the Olmstead decision, we highlight the department’s recent Olmstead work in two key areas: securing community-based crisis services to prevent needless hospitalization and criminal justice involvement and securing community-based services that enable children with disabilities to live with their families and go to school with non-disabled peers,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “It recognized that the Fourth Amendment protects individuals from unreasonable government intrusions into their private communications, regardless of the medium used.”

The Olmstead decision arose out of a case involving two women with mental disabilities who were living in state institutions.

Artist Lois Curtis and advocate Elaine Wilson were each housed in institutions and shelters. From ages 11 and 15, respectively, they were isolated from society due to cognitive and developmental disabilities. At the state-run Georgia Regional Hospital, doctors decided both women were ready to move to programs that would offer greater independence.

The women argued that they were entitled to community-based services under the ADA, but the state refused to provide them. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the women, holding that the ADA requires states to provide community-based services to people with disabilities when such services are appropriate, the individuals do not oppose community-based treatment, and community-based services can be reasonably accommodated.

The Olmstead decision has had a significant impact on the lives of people with disabilities. Since the decision was issued, many states have closed large institutions and shifted to providing community-based services. As a result, millions of people with disabilities have been able to live in their own homes and participate more fully in their communities.

“The Olmstead decision has made a real difference in the lives of people with disabilities,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. “It has helped to break down the barriers that have prevented people with disabilities from living and working in the community. We are committed to continuing to enforce the Olmstead decision and ensuring that all people with disabilities have the opportunity to live and participate in society as fully as possible.”

The Justice Department is committed to enforcing the Olmstead decision and ensuring that all people with disabilities have the opportunity to live and participate in society as fully as possible. The department has issued guidance to states on how to comply with the Olmstead decision, and it has brought numerous enforcement actions against states that have failed to comply.

“People with disabilities have too often been unlawfully segregated in institutions like nursing facilities,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division will vigorously enforce the rights of people with physical disabilities, including older adults, to access the community-based services they need to age in place and thrive at home.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...