State-by-state breakdown of abortion laws one year after Roe v. Wade

A year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, states have enacted contrasting policies on abortion.

In some states, abortion is banned throughout pregnancy. These states include Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Other states have banned abortion after six to 15 weeks of pregnancy. These states include Arizona and Georgia.

Still other states have banned abortion but their laws have been put on hold by courts. These states include Indiana, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming.

Among the states that have moved to protect abortion access ae California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

In other states, key abortion policies have not changed since Roe v. Wade was overturned. These states include Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, New Hampshire, Oregon, and Virginia.

The landscape of abortion access in the United States is in flux, and it is likely to continue to change in the coming months and years.

