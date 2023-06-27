Arrest warrant issued for thief suspected in Devil Statue heist

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the man believed to be responsible for the brazen theft of an iconic devil statue from Lucille’s Luncheonette, a beloved restaurant located off Route 539.

The carved wooden Jersey Devil statue has been a prominent feature outside the establishment for several years, captivating visitors and locals alike.

According to the Stafford Police Department, the suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Thomas Bintz of Chandlersville, Ohio.

Surveillance footage captured Bintz pulling up to the restaurant in his SUV and trailer on Friday night before absconding with the prized statue.

One of the devil’s wings was discovered in the restaurant’s parking lot the following day, adding insult to the audacious crime.

Bintz now faces charges of theft and criminal mischief for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Law enforcement agencies are actively searching for him and urging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward. Detective Conner of the Stafford Police Department can be reached at jconner@staffordpolice.org or by calling 609-597-1000 ext. 8461.

The Jersey Devil Statue holds immense sentimental value to the community and the owners of Lucille’s Luncheonette. Its theft has left many disheartened, as the statue has long been an integral part of the restaurant’s identity and a cherished landmark in the area. The Stafford Police Department is dedicated to recovering the stolen statue and holding the perpetrator accountable for their actions.

The theft has sparked outrage among residents, who have expressed their support for the authorities’ efforts to bring the suspect to justice.

