Top court made it more difficult to get a conviction for violent threats

The Supreme Court ruled on a case, Counterman v. Colorado, that could make it more difficult for prosecutors to convict people who threaten elected officials, including the president, and weaken stalking laws around the country.

The high court ruled in a case that involves a man named Billy Raymond Counterman who sent more than 1,000 unanswered and increasingly disturbing Facebook messages over two years to musician Coles Whalen, a professional singer-songwriter who has released six records and toured extensively throughout the United States and Canada.

When she would block his messages, Counterman would create a new account and continue to send her messages.

Coles Whalen

Counterman’s messages ranged from affectionate to hostile, including telling Whalen to “die” and “f— off permanently.”

Whalen became frightened, canceled some of her shows, and obtained a protective order.

Police arrested Counterman and charged him with stalking. He was convicted under a state law that makes it illegal to repeatedly follow, approach, contact, place under surveillance or “make any form of communication…in a manner that would cause a reasonable person to suffer serious emotional distress…”

A jury found him guilty and sentenced him to four and one-half years in prison.

The Colorado Supreme Court declined to review the appellate court’s ruling and Counterman appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that Colorado law was unconstitutional because its standard of proof showing intent of a crime was too low.

The Supreme Court’s ruling was split 7-2, with the majority opinion written by Justice Elena Kagan.

Kagan wrote that the government must show that a threat is “credible” in order to secure a conviction. She said that a threat is credible if it is “so objectively threatening that a reasonable person in the position of the victim would have perceived it as a serious expression of intent to harm.”

Kagan’s decision was joined by conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts, as well as liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor and conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch agreed with tossing the man’s conviction, but they split with the majority in its ruling about true threats more broadly.

No one disputed that the musician felt threatened. She canceled shows and obtained a restraining order.

But the case provided a pathway for the Supreme Court to more clearly define what constitutes a “true threat,” a category of unprotected speech that the court established decades ago.

In her concurring opinion, Sotomayor agreed that a recklessness standard was sufficient in this particular instance, but she said she would not decide whether that standard is sufficient when weighing true threats cases more broadly.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett dissented, with each writing a dissenting opinion. Thomas also joined Barrett’s dissenting opinion.

“It should be easy to choose between these positions,” Barrett wrote. “True threats do not enjoy First Amendment protection, and nearly every other category of unprotected speech may be restricted using an objective standard. Nonetheless, the court adopts a subjective standard, though not quite the one advanced by Counterman.”

The ruling is a victory for free speech advocates, who argued that the government was too broadly interpreting the law. They said that the ruling would make it more difficult for prosecutors to prosecute people who make threats that are not actually intended to be carried out.

The ruling could have implications for other cases involving threats against elected officials. In recent years, there have been a number of high-profile cases in which people have been charged with threatening the president or other officials. The Supreme Court’s ruling could make it more difficult for prosecutors to secure convictions in these cases.

The ruling is also a reminder of the importance of free speech in the United States. The First Amendment protects the right to free speech, even if that speech is offensive or threatening. The Supreme Court’s ruling makes it clear that the government must meet a high standard in order to restrict someone’s speech.

“True threats doctrine came up below only because of the lower courts’ doubtful assumption that petitioner could be prosecuted only if his actions fell under the true-threats exception,” Sotomayor wrote, joined by Gorsuch.

“I do not think that is accurate, given the lessened First Amendment concerns at issue. In such cases, recklessness is amply sufficient. And I would stop there. There is simply no need to reach out in this stalking case to determine whether anything more than recklessness is needed for punishing true threats generally,” she continued.

Colorado, which was backed by the Justice Department, argued that juries and judges should convict people of making threatening speech regardless of how they intended their statement to land. The harms of a threat don’t depend on the threatener’s subjective intent or knowledge, they contended.

Whalen never set out to be a poster child for a First Amendment case.

“I cannot believe that this is happening to me again and that the implications are even greater than they may have been in this first trial that I went through,” said Whalen, who pleaded with the top court to confirm the conviction. “And after what I went through and after what my family had to go through, and considering the clear, long-lasting harm that this had on me. I just can’t believe that anybody would question whether or not this is a true threat.”

Whalen had been enjoying her life as a rising singer-songwriter in Colorado. She had opened up for some big acts, including her hero Joan Jett, and was writing and performing rock music all over the country.

“The thousands of unstable messages sent to me were life-threatening and life-altering. I was terrified that I was being followed and could be hurt at any moment; I had no choice but to step back from my dream, a music career that I had worked very hard to build,” said Whalen following the Supreme Court’s decision to review the case.

The Supreme Court’s ruling is a significant victory for free speech advocates, and it could have implications for other cases involving threats against elected officials. However, it is important to note that the ruling does not mean that it is now impossible to convict someone of making a violent threat. The government will still be able to secure convictions in cases where the threat is credible and there is evidence that the defendant intended to carry it out.

Officials said that violent threats against public officials have increased in recent years. The internet and social media generally have expanded the number and kind of threats including online harassment, intimidation and stalking.

The question for the court was whether prosecutors must show that a person being prosecuted for making a threat knew their behavior was threatening or whether prosecutors just have to prove that a reasonable person would see it as threatening.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote for a majority of the court that prosecutors have to show that “the defendant had some subjective understanding of the threatening nature of his statements.”

