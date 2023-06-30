Atlantic City police arrest 12-year-old boy armed with a loaded handgun

A 12-year-old boy was arrested by the Atlantic City Police Department after being found armed with a handgun and assaulting officers during a confrontation on Thursday.

Officer Troy Grams first noticed the young male walking in the 600 block of New York Avenue around 2:06 PM.

Intrigued by what appeared to be a handgun in the boy’s waistband, Officer Grams followed him into a nearby convenience store. Inside the store, the boy, realizing he was being observed, quickly abandoned the counter and made a desperate attempt to escape through an employee area leading to the back door.

The officer intervened, trying to prevent the boy from fleeing but the young suspect forcefully pushed him away and resisted all attempts to be taken into custody.

Throughout the struggle, the boy persistently reached for the gun in his waistband, posing a serious threat to the officers’ safety.

The altercation escalated when the suspect bit Officer Grams, causing an injury to his hand juar before Officer Eric O’Neill-Knuttel arrived to provide assistance, allowing the officers to finally subdue the young offender.

During the struggle, the boy’s loaded handgun dislodged from his waistband and was later recovered from inside his pant leg.

The 12-year-old was arrested and identified as a resident of Atlantic City.

He now faces multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest.

Following the arrest, the minor was remanded to the Harborfields Detention Facility pending further legal proceedings. Authorities remind the public that charges are mere allegations, and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Atlantic City Police Department is urging anyone with additional information regarding this incident to come forward and assist in their ongoing investigation.

The Criminal Investigations Section can be reached at 609-347-5766, or individuals can submit anonymous tips by texting “ACPD” to tip411 (847411).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...