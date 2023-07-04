Deadly shooting investigated at Newark apartment complex

Police detectives are currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at the Garden Spires Housing complex located at 175 1st Street.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly before noon on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered an unconscious male victim in critical condition with a bullet wound to the head in the parking lot. Tragically, medical professionals pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Witnesses said that an armed male suspect approached the victim near the security booth and fired at close range before fleeing the scene.

One person has been detained in connection with the incident, and authorities have recovered a weapon believed to be connected to the crime.

Residents of the Garden Spires complex have reported being on lockdown following the shooting.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has taken charge of the investigation and will lead the ongoing efforts to gather evidence and prosecute the suspect responsible.

Garden Spires Housing complex comprises 550 units and operates under Project Based Section 8 and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit programs, accepting various vouchers and rental assistance programs.

Omni America, a real estate company, acquired the two buildings of Garden Spires in 2018 with the aim of improving the living conditions for tenants.

Co-managing director Mo Vaughn, a former all-star major league baseball player with the Boston Red Sox, Anaheim Angels, and the New York Mets who graduated from Seton Hall University, said the company was investing $50 million in renovations to enhance the quality of life for residents.

The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the ongoing need for improved security measures and efforts to ensure the safety of residents within the complex.

