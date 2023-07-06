Brooklyn man convicted of week-long strongarm extortion scheme in 2019

A Brooklyn man was convicted of conspiring with others in a week-long strongarm extortion scheme in 2019, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Endrit Kllogjeri, 29, was convicted on June 27, 2023, of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act extortion and attempt to commit Hobbs Act extortion following a one-week trial before U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi in Trenton federal court.

On June 13, 2023, co-defendant Francis Garzon pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp in Trenton federal court to his role in the scheme.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Kllogjeri and Garzon conspired and attempted to extort a resident of Monmouth County, New Jersey, and the resident’s son, who lived in Brooklyn, New York, from Dec. 1, 2019, through Dec. 9, 2019.

The victim was threatened with physical harm if the victim did not recover a bag containing property allegedly valued at $100,000 from the victim’s son.

Kllogjeri and Garzon further demanded an additional payment of $100,000 as “interest” for the son’s possession of the bag.

In connection with issuing threats against the victim, including threats to the victim’s family members, Garzon additionally brandished a revolver, pointing the weapon at the victim and cocking the revolver’s hammer.

Over the ensuing week, Kllogjeri and Garzon communicated regularly with them via telephone, continuing to threaten the victim.

Kllogjeri and Garzon were arrested together in a vehicle on Dec. 9, 2019 in Brooklyn.

Moments before the arrest, Garzon had attempted to send the victim a text message confirming the victim’s plan to pay the demand.

Kllogjeri faces a maximum potential penalty of 20 years on each count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act extortion and attempted Hobbs Act extortion. Each count also carries a potential $250,000 fine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...