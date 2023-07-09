One-in-six Americans blocked someone on social media due to religious content

A recent Pew Research Center survey shows that 17% of U.S. adults have unfollowed, unfriended, blocked or changed their settings to see less of someone on social media because of religious content the person posted or shared.

On the flip side, far fewer Americans (3%) believe that they themselves have been unfollowed or blocked due to the religious content that they posted.

The study, which surveyed over 10,000 adults in the United States, found that this is more common among younger adults, with 24% of adults ages 18-29 reporting that they have taken such steps.

The study’s findings suggest that religious content can be a source of conflict and division on social media. However, it is also important to note that many people use social media to connect with others of similar religious beliefs and to learn more about different faiths.

The study’s authors, Monica Anderson and Lee Rainie, said that the findings highlight the importance of being aware of how religious content can be perceived on social media.

“Religious content can be a source of connection and support for some people, but it can also be a source of conflict and division,” they said. “It’s important to be mindful of how your religious content might be received by others, and to set boundaries for yourself about what kind of religious content you are comfortable seeing.”

The study found that the most common reason for blocking or unfollowing someone on social media due to religious content is that the content was offensive or upsetting (58%).

Other reasons included that the content was too proselytizing (36%), that the person was spreading misinformation about religion (35%), or that the person was using religion to justify harmful or discriminatory views (28%).

The study also found that people who are more religious are more likely to have taken steps to see less of someone on social media due to religious content. This suggests that religious people may be more sensitive to religious content that they find offensive or upsetting.

Atheists (36%) and agnostics (29%) are more likely than most other religious groups in this analysis to say they have blocked or unfollowed others due to religious content. Some 20% of Jews have done this, as have 13% of Protestants and 12% of Catholics.

The sample sizes for Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus and other groups in the survey were too small to analyze.

U.S. adults with a low level of religious commitment – that is, those who say that they seldom or never pray or attend religious services, and that religion is not too important or not at all important in their lives – are more likely than other adults to say they have changed their social media settings to see less religious content from other people.

About 24% of people with a low level of religious commitment say they’ve blocked or unfollowed someone due to their religious content, compared with 13% of those with a high level of commitment and 14% of those with a medium level of commitment.

Meanwhile, Democrats and independents who lean toward the Democratic Party are more likely than Republicans and Republican leaners to say they have blocked, unfriended or unfollowed someone due to religious content they posted (22% vs. 12%).



Younger adults also are more likely than older people to have blocked someone due to religious content. About two-in-ten or more of U.S. adults ages 18 to 29 (23%) and 30 to 49 (21%) have done this, compared with 14% of those ages 50 to 64 and 7% of those 65 and over.

The study’s findings suggest that social media users should be mindful of the religious content they post, and be respectful of the religious beliefs of others. If you see religious content that you find offensive or upsetting, you can block or unfollow the person who posted it.

