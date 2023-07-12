COVID-19 can spread from deer to humans, study confirms

A new study published in the journal Nature has confirmed that COVID-19 can spread from deer to humans.

The study, which was conducted by researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, found that deer can be infected with the virus and can transmit it to other deer.

The study also found that the virus can mutate in deer, which could make it more difficult to develop vaccines and treatments.

The findings are significant because they suggest that COVID-19 could be spreading through deer populations in the United States.

This could pose a risk to humans who come into contact with deer, such as hunters, hikers, and people who live in rural areas.

In addition to humans, SARS-CoV-2 infections have been documented in a wide range of wild, domestic, and exotic animals in captivity, such as deer, mink, rats, otters, ferrets, hamsters, gorillas, cats, dogs, lions, and tigers.

Transmission of the disease from animals to humans, while not common, has been documented in some cases and suspected in others.

The study’s authors said that their findings highlight the importance of continuing to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in deer populations.

They also said that more research is needed to understand how the virus is spreading between deer and humans as the United States is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that the virus is now spreading more easily among people who are vaccinated and boosted.

The CDC recommends that people continue to wear masks in indoor public settings, get vaccinated and boosted, and stay up-to-date on the latest COVID-19 guidance.

Here are some additional details from the study:

The study was conducted in Wisconsin, where deer are a common sight.

The researchers collected samples from deer that had been killed by hunters or had died from other causes.

The researchers found that 13 of the 148 deer they tested were positive for COVID-19.

The researchers also found that the virus had mutated in some of the deer, which could make it more difficult to develop vaccines and treatments.

These findings are a reminder that COVID-19 is still a threat, even as the United States emerges from the pandemic.

It is important to continue to take precautions to protect yourself from the virus, and taking measures to avoid passing it along if you are sick.

