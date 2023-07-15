Antipsychotic drugs linked to increased risk of sudden cardiac death

Two studies found that people who take antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of sudden cardiac death.

The studies, which were published in the Journal of the American Heart Association and the New England Journal of Medicine, looked at data from over 17,000 people who had taken antipsychotic drugs.

The study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that people who took antipsychotic drugs were 1.53 times more likely to die of sudden cardiac death than people who did not take antipsychotic drugs.

The study identified several antipsychotic drugs that were associated with an increased risk of sudden cardiac death, including clothiapine, haloperidol, prochlorperazine, thioridazine, olanzapine, quetiapine, risperidone, and sulpiride. The name brands for these drugs are Clozaril, Haldol, Compazine, Mellaril, Zyprexa, Seroquel, Risperdal, and Sulpiride, respectively.

The study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that people who took antipsychotic drugs were 2.5 times more likely to die of sudden cardiac death than people who did not take antipsychotic drugs.

The study also found that the risk of sudden cardiac death was highest among people who took antipsychotic drugs for longer periods of time.

The researchers said that the increased risk of sudden cardiac death associated with antipsychotic drugs may be due to the drugs’ effects on the heart’s electrical system.

Antipsychotic drugs can cause changes in the heart’s rhythm, which can lead to sudden cardiac death.

The researchers said that the findings of their studies should be taken into account by doctors when prescribing antipsychotic drugs. They said that doctors should weigh the risks and benefits of antipsychotic drugs before prescribing them, and that they should consider using other medications that do not have the same risk of sudden cardiac death.

The studies’ findings are important because they provide new information about the risks of antipsychotic drugs.

