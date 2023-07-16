N.J. man has enough evidence to show polygraph exam was falsified, court says

by Nikita Biryukov, New Jersey Monitor

The U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals set a new standard for evidence fabrication Thursday, ruling officials who produce incriminating evidence with a “reckless disregard for its truth” can be found to have falsified evidence.

The decision stems from the case of Emmanuel Mervilus, who was convicted of armed robbery and aggravated assault in Elizabeth in 2008 on the basis of a faulty polygraph before having his conviction overturned years later. Mervilus, who spent three years behind bars, is now suing the county and some of its officials, charging violations of the New Jersey Civil Rights Act.

“The court’s opinion is important not only because it guarantees Emmanuel Mervilus his day in court and a trial by jury, but because it clarified a number of important points of law that will help civil rights litigants in the future,” said David Shanies, who argued for Mervilus.

Thursday’s decision allows Mervilus’ lawsuit to proceed.

A robbery and stabbing victim identified Mervilus and a friend as his assailants in 2006 but could not identify Mervilus during trial. Mervilus agreed to a polygraph, believing it would exonerate him.

But John Kaminskas, the late Union County polygraphist who administered the exam, used an unaccredited polygraph method that claims, among other things, that “the sexier a lady is dressed, the more likely it is that she is lying.”These are among the 24 non-physiological factors the Arther Method treats as instructive during polygraph tests.

Kaminskas at one point urged Mervlius to change his answer to a question, and when Mervlius did, Kaminskas said the polygraph results indicated probable deception on Mervlius’ part.

The appeals court found the polygraphist’s conduct met a legal bar for evidence fabrication, additionally finding he lacked oversight and ignored indications that the polygraph method he employed was unreliable even by the standards of a field considered to have little scientific validity.

“Kaminskas had reason to doubt his method’s validity and reliability, used biased techniques to examine Mervilus, and rendered a conclusion not compelled by the data,” the three-judge panel wrote in its opinion.

The court’s decision sets precedent within the Third Circuit, which covers New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

The court further found Union County could be held liable regardless of whether Kaminskas fabricated evidence, ruling the county’s lack of oversight and a senior official’s less-than-vague understanding of polygraphy exposed it to legal liability.

New Jersey courts only allow polygraphs to be admitted if both parties agree to admit them. Most American states do not allow the use of polygraphs as evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...