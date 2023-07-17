NJ Supreme Court considers allowing lawyers who steal to practice law again

The New Jersey Supreme Court is considering whether to change the length of disbarment for attorneys who knowingly misappropriate client funds, letting some lawyers who cheat their clients be readmitted to the practice of law.

The top court is reviewing a report from a special committee under the leadership of retired Supreme Court Justice Virginia A. Long and Dr. Lovell Pugh-Bassett, that was appointed to study the issue.

A majority of members recommended that the court adopt a “sliding scale” approach, with the length of disbarment depending on the severity of the misconduct.

Under the committee’s proposal, attorneys who misappropriate small amounts of money would be disbarred for a shorter period of time than those who misappropriate large amounts of money.

The committee also recommended that the court consider other factors, such as the attorney’s intent and whether the attorney has shown remorse when determining the length of disbarment.

The Supreme Court is inviting citizens to submit written comments on the report and its recommendations before August 1.

The court is expected to make a decision on the issue in the coming months.

Here are some additional details from the report:

The committee found that the current automatic disbarment rule for attorneys who knowingly misappropriate client funds is “too harsh” in some cases.

The committee also found that the current rule does not provide enough flexibility for the court to consider the individual circumstances of each case.

The committee’s proposed sliding scale approach would allow the court to tailor the length of disbarment to the specific facts of each case.

The committee acknowledged the unethical nature of knowing misappropriation, as stated in In re Wade, 250 N.J. 581 (2022), and a majority of the panel members determined that, as in most other jurisdictions, New Jersey lawyers should be given a second chance to practice law under certain circumstances and with appropriate safeguards.

Specifically, three-fourths of the members (21 of 28) voted in favor of a readmission process for disbarred attorneys.

This majority emphasized the capacity of people to change and the importance of second chances as part of redemption and restorative justice.

In addition, the group concluded that public trust in the legal profession could withstand the opportunity for a previously disbarred attorney to be readmitted to legal practice, given a rigorous readmission process and conditions.

A minority comprised of five members disagreed, saying that a second chance for attorneys who take money from their clients would destroy public confidence in the legal profession.

Maurice J. Gallipoli, a trial Judge in Hudson County until he retired at the end of 2012, dissented, noting that “more than ever, we need the bright-line rule of Wilson to be reaffirmed, we need to make sure the bar is aware of its mandate, and we need the Court to uniformly impose its admittedly harsh penalty of permanent disbarment upon those who, regardless of that clear mandate, nonetheless transgress.”

William Trimmer, treasurer for the New Jersey Lawyers Fund for Client Protection, said that disbarred attorneys who violated the trust of their clients should not be afforded any path back to legal practice.

Dawn K. Miller, president of Legal Services of New Jersey, would permit attorneys to be reinstated if they meet certain conditions and disclose their disciplinary history.

