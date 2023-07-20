Unsafely stored guns raise the risk of suicide, homicide & accidental harm

A number of studies found that unsafe storage of guns in the home is associated with an increased risk of firearm injury for household members.

Firearm injury has been the leading cause of death in the United States for children and young adults since 2020.

The risk of unintentional and self-inflicted firearm injury is lower when all household firearms are stored locked.

One study published in JAMA Pediatrics found that if 20% of firearm owners with children were motivated to lock all household firearms, it could have prevented a significant number of youth firearm deaths.

The exact number of deaths prevented would depend on the probability of motivating safer storage, but the intervention could have prevented anywhere from six percent to 32 percent of deaths.

The study, which looked at data from over one million households, found that households with firearms that were not stored safely were more likely to experience a firearm-related suicide, homicide, or unintentional injury.

The study’s authors stress the importance of safe gun storage, especially in homes with children. “We know that children are at a particularly high risk of firearm injury,” said lead author Dr. Garen Wintemute, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of California, Davis. “By storing guns safely, we can help to prevent these tragedies.”

There are a number of safe storage options available, including gun safes, lock boxes, and trigger locks. The most appropriate storage option for a particular household will depend on the number and type of guns in the home, as well as the risk factors for firearm injury.

Clinicians should talk to patients about safe gun storage, especially if they have children in the home. They can also provide patients with information about safe storage options and help them to choose the right option for their needs.

Safe gun storage is an important step in preventing firearm injury. By storing guns safely, we can help to keep our families and communities safe.

Here are some tips for safe gun storage:

Keep all guns unloaded.

Store guns in a locked safe or lock box.

Keep ammunition stored separately from guns.

Keep the keys to the safe or lock box out of reach of children and unauthorized adults.

Be aware of the risks of storing guns in the home, especially if there are children present.

If you are concerned about gun safety in your home, talk to your doctor. They can help you to assess your risk and recommend safe storage options.

Clinicians are urging parents and caregivers to assume that children know where firearms and ammunition are kept in the home and maintain the habit of storing firearms safely at all times.

Violence is a leading cause of death and injury in the United States. In 2020, approximately 24,500 people died from homicide, and 46,000 died from suicide.

More than three-quarters of those homicides and half of the suicides involved firearms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

