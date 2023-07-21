The notion that a potential Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump rematch in the 2024 election is undesirable to American voters has sparked questions among Democratic voters, who are puzzled as to why their severely weak incumbent’s rivals, such as esteemed environmental attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and best-selling author Marianne Williamson, are being consistently overlooked, ridiculed, or sidelined by mainstream media outlets.

The dissatisfaction surrounding the prospect of a Biden vs. Trump rematch stems from several factors.

First, it suggests a lack of fresh and inspiring leadership within the Democratic Party. Many voters yearn for new faces, innovative ideas, and a departure from the traditional political establishment. In this context, candidates like Kennedy Jr. and Williamson offer unique perspectives and approaches that resonate with a significant portion of Democratic voters.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s notable career as an environmental attorney, founder of the Waterkeeper Alliance, and advocate for children’s health issues demonstrate a deep commitment to public service and progressive causes.

As a member of the Kennedy family, he carries a legacy that has long captivated the American public. Given his qualifications and potential to bridge political divides, Democrats question why his campaign is not receiving the attention it deserves.

Marianne Williamson, with her background as a best-selling author, spiritual teacher, and activist, brings a fresh and unorthodox voice to the political arena.

Her emphasis on progressive principles in policymaking aligns with the desires of many Democrats who seek an approach to governance like that of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Despite her ability to inspire and challenge conventional wisdom, mainstream media outlets have largely sidelined her campaign, contributing to a sense of frustration among Williamson’s supporters.

The media’s apparent disregard for Kennedy Jr. and Williamson’s campaigns has raised concerns about the lack of diversity and representation in political coverage.

Democratic voters argue that mainstream media outlets, by ignoring or ridiculing these venerable candidates, are hindering the democratic principles of fair competition and the exploration of fresh perspectives.

Moreover, Democrats highlight the potential consequences of this media bias.

By limiting coverage to a narrow pool of candidates, the media may stifle voter choice and inhibit the exploration of alternative solutions to pressing societal issues in service to the oligarch whose corporate ownership instigated a corrupt relationship with the government.

The American people believe that every candidate, regardless of their standing in the political establishment, deserves equal opportunities to present their ideas and engage with the public. Corrupt corporate power brokers have a different view, based on winning at any price.

In response to the media’s neglect, supporters of Kennedy Jr. and Williamson have turned to alternative platforms, such as social media and grassroots organizing, to amplify their voices and raise awareness about their campaigns.

These efforts aim to counterbalance the mainstream media’s influence and reach a broader audience seeking fresh perspectives and transformative leadership.

Ultimately, the prospect of a Biden vs. Trump rematch and the cheating that distinguished corporate influence over the election could inspire a degree of frustration among Democrats that their desire for alternative candidates who can bring new energy and ideas to the political landscape erupts like a political revolution.

The lack of attention given to candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson by mainstream media outlets could fuel the political revolution for which Bernie Sanders called, resulting in greater inclusivity and more honest representation.

