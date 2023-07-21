Linden repair business owner sent to prison for filing a false tax return

A Middlesex County man was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for filing a false tax return on behalf of his company.

Gabriel M. Ferrari of Edison, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler to Count Four of an indictment that charged him with subscribing to a false tax return.

Chesler sentenced Ferrari on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Newark federal court.

Gabriel M. Ferrari —a registered Republican who lives at 263 Alden Avenue in Edison and was the sole owner of Buses and Trucks Inc., an automotive repair business in Linden, .— admitted that he filed a tax return that understated the company’s gross receipts for the tax year 2011.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: Ferrari was the sole owner of Buses and Trucks Inc., an automotive repair business in Linden, New Jersey.

In January 2015, Ferrari subscribed to and caused to be filed a corporate tax return for Buses and Trucks for tax year 2011. As Ferrari knew at the time, that return was false in that it understated Buses and Trucks’ gross receipts for tax year 2011.

In fact, Ferrari had diverted Buses and Trucks’ gross receipts to pay personal expenses, including gambling on horse races, and did not report those diverted receipts on the Buses and Trucks 2011 corporate tax return.

In addition to the prison term, Chesler sentenced Ferrari to one year of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $87,926.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Acting Assistant Attorney General David A. Hubbert, and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg announced today

