Inmate serving time for pornography was in possession of child sex images

A federal inmate serving a 10-year sentence for possessing child pornography admitted today to possessing images and videos of child sexual abuse while incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security United States federal prison for male offenders located in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Daniel Baldwin, 32, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler in Camden federal court to an information charging him with one count of possession of child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, corrections officers found an SD card hidden in Daniel Baldwin’s clothing in June 2022.

A subsequent search of the SD card revealed hundreds of images and videos of child abuse, including depictions of prepubescent minors.

Because Baldwin has a prior federal conviction for possessing child pornography, the charge of possession of child pornography depicting prepubescent children carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 28, 2023.

Fort Dix is the largest single federal prison in the United States in the number of inmates housed there. It is operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

