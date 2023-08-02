Four people in New Jersey on Tuesday were killed after the roof of a building collapsed during a fire around 12:30 p.m. at a building on Buttonwood Drive in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township.

First responders found a fully engulfed two-story building.

One female victim was rescued from the back of the building and taken to Community Medical Center for treatment to her injuries.

Officials say unsuccessful attempts were made to rescue four other victims inside the building. them, but the roof collapsed, forcing firefighters to evacuate. The four victims were killed in the fire.

“This is an absolutely tragic situation. Sadly, four of the occupants of the residence perished in this fire. An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is being conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office-Arson Unit, Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office, and New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office. More information will be released as it becomes available,” said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Billhimer said his office is investigating the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...