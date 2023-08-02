Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveiled a bold economic vision aimed at rejuvenating the American middle class. With a keen focus on addressing income inequality and creating opportunities for all, Kennedy’s proposals seek to build a stronger and more inclusive economy.

Kennedy’s plan, as outlined in his recent article titled “How to Restore America’s Middle Class,” identifies the challenges faced by the middle class and offers comprehensive solutions to tackle them head-on.

The article has garnered considerable attention from New Jersey residents, who are eager to know more about the candidate’s ideas.

“I grew up during the heyday of American economic prosperity. It was in the 1950s and 1960s that the archetype of the American Dream was born. It was not something available only to a lucky few; it was within the reach of most Americans,” wrote Kennedy, who acknowledged that, “some were left out, notably African-Americans and Native Americans, but for a golden moment we all believed that we would someday soon eradicate poverty in those communities too, and usher in an age of universal prosperity.”

One of the central pillars of Kennedy’s economic vision is his commitment to raising the federal minimum wage. The proposed increase would not only provide much-needed relief for low-income workers but also aim to narrow the wealth gap and improve overall economic stability. Supporters believe this move will strengthen the purchasing power of the middle class, boosting consumer spending and stimulating economic growth.

“What has happened instead of the poor rising into middle-class prosperity is the opposite. The former middle class is falling into precariousness. From 1979-2019, income inequality in the United States grew by 25%,” said Kennedy.

Another critical aspect of Kennedy’s plan is his proposal to invest heavily in education and workforce development. He envisions a future where all Americans, regardless of their socioeconomic background, have access to high-quality education and training. By prioritizing education, Kennedy seeks to equip the workforce with the skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive global economy.

Kennedy’s economic vision also includes substantial infrastructure investments. By upgrading roads, bridges, and transportation systems, the candidate hopes to create thousands of well-paying jobs while simultaneously modernizing the nation’s infrastructure. This move is expected to have a positive ripple effect on local businesses and further boost economic activity.

To address the pressing issue of healthcare, Kennedy proposes measures to “cut healthcare costs with Medicare-for-all, restrict pharmaceutical companies’ profiteering, and redirect a portion of medical research toward inexpensive natural, holistic, and alternative therapies.”

His plan aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs and ensure that families are not burdened with exorbitant medical expenses, providing a safety net for those most vulnerable.

“The real-life consequences are shocking. In order to maintain the basics of a decent life, Americans have piled up enormous amounts of debt,” said Kennedy. “Credit card debt, student debt, and medical debt have reached unsustainable levels. This makes people vulnerable to the smallest setback to send them into poverty. A divorce, an illness, or even a car repair can push them over the edge.”

In his article, Kennedy emphasizes the need for clean energy solutions to combat climate change while simultaneously fostering new industries and job opportunities. The transition to renewable energy sources is an essential component of his economic vision, promoting sustainable practices that can benefit both the environment and the economy.

While some critics have raised concerns about the potential costs of these ambitious proposals, Kennedy contends that investing in America’s middle class is an investment in the country’s future. He argues that a thriving middle class will drive economic growth, create more taxpayers, and ultimately reduce the national debt.

Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi

President Joe Biden has come up short on his promises to restore America’s standing in the world, strengthen the U.S. national security workforce, rebuild democratic alliances across the globe, champion America’s values and human rights, and equip the American middle class to succeed in a global economy.

At Washington’s first state dinner since September 2019, political leaders, business titans, and Hollywood stars feasted on butter-poached Maine lobster, American Osetra caviar, calotte of beef with shallot marmalade, triple-cooked butter potatoes, and artisanal cheeses.

Biden, a teetotaller drinking ginger ale, and Emmanuel Macron, wielding a flute of California brut rosé, wore tuxedos and offered toasts to their friendship at a time when the two countries faced simmering tensions over issues plaguing the world, with the French president out front among European leaders in expressing frustration at their economic relationship with the United States.

In the eighteenth century, Voltaire opined that the Holy Roman Empire was “in no way holy, nor Roman, nor an empire.” Today, a similar quip can be made about Biden’s National Security Strategy, which is not entirely national, not truly centered on our security, and certainly not strategic.

The U.S. pullout from Afghanistan in 2021 was a disaster, even as it finally ended a 20-year war and Biden’s early emphasis on democracy and human rights has been displaced by uncomfortable compromises and geopolitical realities.

After Saudi Arabia, with its OPEC+ partners, decided to slash oil production at a time when propping up prices assisted Vladimir Putin’s brutal campaign against Ukraine the president himself reaffirmed US support for “pariah” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. As a candidate, Biden vowed to punish the kingdom for the brutal assassination of Jamal Khashoggi but he reversed course as he seeks to lower gas prices and isolate Russia.

During Biden’s term in office, American workers have been slammed by high inflation but the White House has done little to move the country forward on relief measures, tax policy changes or any kind of economic stimulus package that makes a real difference.

Despite Biden’s massive policy failures, and Kennedy’s strong cross-party and independent appeal, much of the Democratic primary voting base seems resigned to give the incumbent lackluster support that is dragging on the challenger’s campaign.

As the 2024 presidential campaign progresses, Kennedy’s economic vision could become a focal point of public debate and discussion among New Jersey residents and voters across the nation.

With his emphasis on inclusivity, opportunity, and sustainable growth, Kennedy seeks to capture the hearts and minds of Americans who yearn for a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous nation.

“Underneath all these practical measures is a restoration of neglected American values,” said Kennedy. “We have to make people the priority, and not corporate profits or geopolitical fantasies. It may take decades to fully rebuild America’s middle class and return to the days when anyone who worked hard could expect a secure and decent life. But I promise you, even in four years we can make changes that significantly improve the family budget.”

A third contender for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination, Marianne Williamson, has proposed a set of policies largely based on President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, which resemble Kennedy’s economic vision in the broad outlines. Her campaign has been floundering even more than Kennedy’s struggle to raise money, gain momentum and overcome hostility from corporate-owned media outlets.

