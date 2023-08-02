New Jersey Transit receive funding redesign Paterson-Passaic bus service

New Jersey Transit will receive funding to conduct a study and network redesign of bus service between Paterson and Passaic, as part of the Federal Transit Administration’s award of $20 million to 47 communities to help improve public transportation options in areas that are experiencing what the agency calls, “long-term economic distress.”

The project will assess existing services and lay the foundation for an update to the bus system between these two communities to improve access and reduce wait times.

The journey time between Paterson and Passaic Bus Terminal is around 13 min and covers a distance of around two miles.

Operated by NJ Transit, the Paterson to Passaic Bus Terminal service departs from Main Ave At Crooks Ave and arrives in Passaic Bus Terminal. Typically 951 services run weekly, although weekend and holiday schedules can vary so check in advance.

The grant was supported by Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr., who wrote to FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez asking for support of the Paterson-Passaic bus line after he had voted in favor of the program when it was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022, which was enacted on March 15, 2022.

“North Jersey and Passaic County are among the most densely populated parts of the entire United States,” said Pascrell. “Nearly one-quarter of a million Americans in the cities of Paterson and Passaic commute to work every day. Many of them are middle and working class, and so their livelihoods depend on safe, efficient, and smartly designed bus lines. The economies and communities within these cities continue to be intertwined.”

“My office supports New Jersey Transit applying for this funding directly from the federal government because service needs to be upgraded to help provide our neighbors access to jobs and opportunity,” said Pascrell. “I am gratified the Biden administration heard us and delivered to our communities. This support can have a positive impact on a lot of daily lives.”

“Transit is the great equalizer, providing rides for those who do not have a car or cannot drive, and particularly in rural and Tribal areas, having access to an affordable, reliable bus ride can mean the difference between isolation and opportunity,” said Fernandez. “FTA’s Areas of Persistent Poverty Program is about forging connections for people who need accessible transit the most.”

