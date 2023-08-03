Union County man sent to prison for drug dealing & illegal gun possession

A Union County, New Jersey, man was sentenced to 61 months in prison for illegally possessing fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and oxycodone for distribution and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

William Murphy, 45, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo to an information charging him with one count of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Judge Arleo imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed search warrants at Murphy’s residence on July 30, 2020, and they found oxycodone pills; knotted bags containing mixtures of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl; a digital scale; a money counter; numerous empty vacuum sealed bags; and approximately $13,000 in cash.

The officers also recovered a 9mm Taurus handgun, loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and a box containing 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Arleo sentenced Murphy to three years of supervised release.

