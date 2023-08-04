Legal scholars say President Joe Biden should defy Supreme Court extremism

Some legal scholars have called on President Joe Biden to defy Supreme Court rulings that they believe are “mistaken” in the name of “popular constitutionalism.”

In an open letter published on the blog of Harvard law professor Jack Balkin, Mark Tushnet of Harvard Law School and Aaron Belkin of San Francisco State University argued that the Biden administration should refuse to comply with rulings that they believe are contrary to the will of the people.

“The Supreme Court is not infallible,” the letter said. “It has made mistakes in the past, and it will make mistakes in the future. When the Court makes a mistake, the people have a right to defy it.”

The letter cited several examples of Supreme Court rulings that the authors believe are mistaken, including the 2010 Citizens United decision, which allowed unlimited corporate spending in elections, and the 2022 Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

“These decisions are not only wrong, but they are also harmful to the people,” the letter said. “The Biden administration should refuse to comply with them.”

The legal scholars argued that the Biden administration has a duty to uphold the will of the people, even if that means defying the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court is not the only branch of government,” the letter said. “The president is elected by the people, and he has a duty to represent their interests.”

The legal scholars concluded by calling on the Biden administration to “take a stand for popular constitutionalism.”

“The people have a right to defy the Supreme Court when it makes mistakes,” the letter said. “The Biden administration should lead the way.”

The letter has been met with mixed reactions. Some legal scholars have praised the authors for their courage, while others have criticized them for advocating for lawlessness.

Biden is unlikely to heed the legal scholars’ call, just as he has shunned calls from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats that want to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court.

The letter has sparked a debate about the role of the Supreme Court in American democracy and reveals the meekness of Biden’s presidency in comparison with the urgency of the problems confronting the world.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Marianne Williamson, and President Joe Biden

Robert F. Kennedy, the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, is one of two notable challengers to the incumbent president, along with best-selling author Marianne Williamson.

RFK Jr. and Williamson are advocating far bolder ways to restore competence, integrity, and accountability to government rooted in the ideals that once defined the Democratic Party under such liberal lions as Franklin Roosevelt, JFK, and Lyndon Johnson.

Biden is a product of the post-liberal Democratic political establishment that acquiesced to the new corporate aristocracy that has benefited from Trickle Down policies and used its inflated wealth to drive more economic windfalls to the oligarchs.

“We’re simply the latest in a long line of Americans challenged to create a more perfect union, facing forces practically mocking us for even thinking that we could,” said Williamson. “The thing is though, that against all odds the abolitionists did. Against all odds the suffragettes did. Against all odds the civil rights movement did. The lesson in all those is clear: the fact the odds are against you doesn’t mean you won’t prevail.”

