Ocean County man enticed children to produce pornographic videos

An Ocean County man was arrested yesterday for enticing minors to produce videos and images of child exploitation material and for receiving videos and images depicting child pornography.

Daniel William Nilla, 35, of Brick, New Jersey, was charged by complaint with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of receipt of child pornography.

Daniel Nilla

He made his initial appearance on Aug. 3, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Arpert in Trenton federal court and was detained.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, from about December 12, 2021, to about April 28, 2023, Nilla was communicating with and receiving images and videos containing child exploitation material from five minor victims on a multimedia instant messaging application.

According to social media, Nilla has been married since October 10, 2021.

Nilla induced at least two of those minor victims to send him images and videos of themselves engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The charges of sexual exploitation of a minor each carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of 30 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

The charge of receipt of child exploitation material carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...