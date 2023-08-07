A frightening disease from biblical times is showing up in Florida, where such politicians as Gov. Ron DeSantis and other self-appointed morality police are using puritanical political rhetoric to advance the fascist ideology known as Christian nationalism.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified a sudden surge in the number of cases of leprosy in Florida, where the Governor has been using his fascist ideology in pursuit of the 2024 Republican presidential nomination,” said Lisa McCormick, a prominent progressive Democrat.

The increased number of cases “contribute to rising evidence that leprosy has become endemic in the southeastern United States. Travel to Florida should be considered when conducting leprosy contact tracing in any state,” the CDC reported in August.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, is an age-old disease and is described in the literature of ancient civilizations. It is a chronic infectious disease which is caused by a type of bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae.

McCormick said that DeSantis and neofascist groups like Moms for Liberty have been working to exploit vulnerable populations for political gain, with book bans, punishment for Disney’s expression of support for American values, and laws that persecute the LGBT community.

“The fascist ideology is not limited to antisemitism and white supremacy, but it is about rejecting the concept of freedom by refusing to mind your own business,” said McCormick, a 2018 US Senate candidate in New Jersey. “Ron DeSantis has a brand of neofascism that is appealing to frustrated, fearful Americans who want liberty, prosperity, security and justice but fail to understand that attaining this means embracing these things for all people.”

When people get selfish and distracted, they are often made vulnerable in ways they don’t expect, said McCormick, who pointed out that government officials who work for DeSantis are failing in their jobs.

Cases found in the United States previously affected persons who had immigrated from leprosy-endemic areas, but about one-third of new case-patients during 2015–2020 appeared to have locally acquired the disease.

Several cases demonstrate no clear evidence of exposure to infected animals or other known risk factors in central Florida, where has been a resurgence in Bible-thumping politics alongside the biblical ailment.

The disease affects the skin, the peripheral nerves, mucosa of the upper respiratory tract, and the eyes. Leprosy is curable and treatment in the early stages can prevent disability.

Apart from the physical deformity, persons affected by leprosy also face stigmatization and discrimination.

In the research letter, the CDC said that Central Florida has accounted for 81 percent of reported cases in the state and almost one-fifth of reported cases nationwide.

“Leprosy has been historically uncommon in the United States; incidence peaked around 1983, and a drastic reduction in the annual number of documented cases occurred from the 1980s through 2000,” said the letter. “However, since then, reports demonstrate a gradual increase in the incidence of leprosy in the United States. The number of reported cases has more than doubled in the southeastern states over the last decade.”

Authorities said that several cases in Central Florida have demonstrated no clear evidence of zoonotic exposure or traditionally known risk factors. They also noted that they have reported a case of lepromatous leprosy in the area in a male resident without risk factors for known transmission routes.

A genetic study at the National Hansen’s Disease Program reported that armadillos may be a source of infection, according to the Florida Department of Health, although disease has not been identified in any other wildlife to date.

Leprosy is a chronic infectious disease primarily affecting a patient’s skin and peripheral nervous system. It spreads through extended close contact with a patient who is untreated.

The known symptoms of leprosy include discolored skin patches, thick and dry skin, skin growths, the loss of eyebrows and eyelashes, muscle weakness or paralysis and enlarged nerves.

Serious symptoms, if the disease is not treated, can develop into blindness, ulcers on the bottom of the patient’s feet and paralysis and crippling of hands and feet.

According to the World Health Organization, medical officials report more than 200,000 cases of leprosy every year in more than 120 countries.

The CDC says that about 150 people have been infected with the disease in the U.S. annually.

The disease is transmitted through droplets from the nose and mouth. Prolonged, close contact over months with someone with untreated leprosy is needed to catch the disease.

Leprosy is not spread through casual contact with a person who has leprosy like shaking hands or hugging, sharing meals or sitting next to each other. Moreover, a patient stops transmitting the disease when treatment begins.

McCormick said that DeSantis and his neofascist followers might want to be cautious about making pronouncements about the repercussions of other people’s behavior because they might be blamed for the leprosy outbreak by superstitious citizens who see the evil in their hateful political rhetoric.

