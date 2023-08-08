Atlantic County man charged for pipe bombs found after drug overdose

An Atlantic County man was charged today with possessing destructive devices that were found when police responded to a Mays Landing residence after a 911 caller reported that her son was unconscious after a possible drug overdose.

Robert J. Moser, 31, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, was charged by complaint with one count of possessing destructive devices and he appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Skahill in Camden federal court.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, law enforcement officers responded to Moser’s residence after receiving a 911 call that he was unconscious after a possible drug overdose on March 17, 2023.

One of the officers who responded to assist Moser in his bedroom observed in plain view numerous suspicious devices covered in tape with exposed fuses.

Officers secured the scene and recovered at least two destructive devices.

One of the destructive devices contained explosive powder, metal ball bearings, and metal eye hooks, and a second destructive device contained explosive powder and metal dart tips.

“On March 17, 2023, at approximately 9:27, p.m., an officer with the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a residence in Mays Landing, New Jersey, after a 911 caller reported that her son was unconscious after a possible drug overdose,” said ATF Special Agent Shoshannah Heskeyahu. “Upon the officer’s arrival, the officer was directed by the 911 caller, who lived in the residence, to an upstairs bedroom where the officer observed Robert J. Moser unconscious and unresponsive on the floor next to his bed.”

“The officer administered two doses of Narcan prior to EMTs arriving at the residence several minutes later,” said Heskeyahu.

“The officer also observed in plain view inside Moser’s bedroom closet, among other items, fuse, wires, fireworks, battery-powered items, screws, bolts, unidentified liquids, an aerosol can, duct tape, and the object pictured below, which was visible within a translucent container,” said Heskeyahu.

Heskeyahu said one of the objects, “contains two pieces of a cardboard tube, an approximately 12-inch mortar tube, a plastic cup containing five metal dart tips (pictured below), a lighter, layered tape, a quantity of an explosive mixture of perchlorate and nitrate, with a fuse sticking out of the device.”

The other one, Heskeyahu said, “is an approximately 6½-inch cardboard tube, containing a quantity of an explosive mixture of potassium perchlorate and nitrate, as well as metal pieces (pictured below), with a fuse sticking out of the device.”

The possession of a destructive device charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

