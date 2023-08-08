Halloween could be end of the line for family-run Hudson County bus company

A family-run bus company is warning riders that it could go out of business by October if it doesn’t get help from NJ Transit, and Hudson County residents are calling for a bailout of A&C Bus Corp.

A&C bus line is operating four bus lines that serve Marion, West Side, Greenville, Society Hill, and other neighborhoods in Jersey City: Bus 30 – Society Hill; Bus 31 – Montgomery & West Side; Bus 32 – 440 Shopper Bus; and 33 – Bergen Avenue.

All four are currently scheduled to cease operation on October 31, 2023, unless it can get help from NJ Transit.

“A lot of people are under the impression that these lines are NJ Transit, because they cross-honor NJT tickets. But they’re not. It’s a private company, and they’re canceling the line on October 31,” said Amy Wilson, who help generate nearly 400 letters to Governor Phil Murphy, state Senate President, General Assembly Speaker, and the executive director of NJ Transit, telling them how important the A&C bus line is to the community.

Nearly 100 years after Mary Beth Callahan’s grandfather moved to the U.S. from Italy and started the business with one bus in 1927, she announced the company would be discontinuing service.

“I’ve been losing money since COVID and I can’t hold on. This wasn’t an easy decision and it breaks my heart,” said Callahan, who said A&C owners have seen ridership on the 30, 31, 32, and 33 lines plummet by 40 percent since the pandemic in 2020.

Without help from NJ Transit, Callahan says she has got no choice but to shut down. NJ Transit said it will offer jobs to all the private company’s employees, it may not have resources to replace the discontinued bus lines.

The end of the A&C routes will leave people like Norma Lozaro and Anita Corpuz having ro find themselves another way to get around. Lozaro, 77, and Corpuz, 82, are sisters who rely on the bus to do their shopping at Newport Mall.

There are two public housing projects served by the lines in an area called a “food desert’ because residents lack supermarkets, and the nearest alternative bus stop is about a half mile away.

They also the bus to church every Sunday on a route that may no longer by running by Halloween.

