Man accused of pointing rifle inside a Linden home was arrested after chase

A quiet neighborhood experienced a flood of tension and excitement before a 21-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly pointing a rifle at another individual during an argument at a residence in Linden.

The incident, which led to a swift police response and a subsequent foot chase, concluded with Kyeshon Downer’s apprehension in a backyard on Passaic Avenue, according to the Linden Police Department.

Kyeshon Downer (Photo from Union County Department of Corrections)

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Grant Street around noon on August 8, 2023, in response to reports of a man making threats. Upon arrival, officers were informed that Downer had allegedly pointed a rifle at another man following a verbal altercation.

The suspect was reported to be inside the residence along with a small child.

After police surrounded the residence and requested assistance from the Union County Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) unit, they determined that Downer had fled the scene before the backup team’s arrival.

The child was safely removed from the home during the operation.

Kyeshon I Downer, 21, is registered to vote in at 211 Grant Street in Linden, and affiliated with the Democratic Party, according to the Union County Board of Elections but a Linkedin.com profile lists him as a Walmart Associate whose hometown is Roselle, New Jersey.

A search effort ensued, involving both local law enforcement and the Union County S.W.A.T. team, supported by a K-9 unit from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, Downer was apprehended in a backyard on the 1200 block of Passaic Avenue but the weapon allegedly involved in the incident was not recovered by law enforcement authorities.

Downer now faces charges of third-degree aggravated assault, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree terroristic threats plus a fourth-degree charge of resisting arrest.

As a result of these charges, Downer was remanded to the Union County Jail, pending a scheduled appearance in Superior Court.

“We simply will not tolerate this kind of violent behavior in Linden,” said Police Chief David Hart. “This arrest is truly the result of a team effort – Linden police officers, detectives, our UAS operators, our Union County partners, and members of the public who came forward with timely and important information – each of them played a role in making this a successful arrest, and I am very proud of their efforts.”

Hart said it is important to note that these criminal charges are allegations and that every defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Experts say it is not uncommon for people to take drastic action when a child is involved in pending custody proceedings or while one parent is defying the rights of the child’s other parent or another member of the family when the parents separate or begin divorce proceedings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...