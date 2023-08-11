Coronavirus con artist captured, CARES Act critic complains about Congress

A New York man was arrested Thursday, August 10, 2023, on charges he fraudulently obtained more than $1 million in a COVID-19 scheme.

Terrell Fuller, 33, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged in a complaint by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey with one count of wire fraud. Fuller appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel in Newark federal court.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was a federal law enacted in or around March 2020 that was designed to provide emergency financial assistance to Americans suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CARES Act enabled the Small Business Association (SBA) to offer funding through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program to business owners negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September 2021, a fraudulent EIDL application was made to the SBA on behalf of a business in Bergen County and the SBA provided $1.2 million in response to the application.

According to a representative of the company, the business did not make the application.

Amanda Brenner, a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), participated in an investigation that revealed approximately $400,000 of the funds paid out by the SBA in response to the application were eventually deposited into bank accounts to which Fuller was the sole signatory.

The charge of wire fraud is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of the greater of $250,000, twice the gross profits or twice the gross loss suffered to the victims of his offense, whichever is greatest.

“This isn’t just a criminal problem. It is a political problem,” said Lisa McCormick, a New Jersey Democrat who predicted that the CARES Act would result in billion of dollars worth of waste, fraud, and abuse. “This is a breakdown of catastrophic proportions that happened because politicians failed the American taxpayer.”

McCormick said billions of dollars in pandemic aid were swindled by con artists, corporations, and crime syndicates, just as she predicted it would while she was a congressional candidate in 2020.

Every member of the US Senate and House of Representatives from New Jersey voted for the measure, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump.

McCormick said Congress failed to protect taxpayer money from partisan abuses when lawmakers gave Republican President Donald Trump a $6 trillion slush fund that was widely described as a $2.2 trillion emergency bailout measure.

“The CARES Act is 880 pages of outrage and corruption, that gave Republican President Donald Trump a $6 trillion slush fund without adequate oversight or guidance to prevent abuses,” said Lisa McCormick. “Instead of stabilizing the economy, it enriches the rich and insults the 99 percent of Americans who follow the rules. This is worse than the TARP bailouts under Bush.”

Poor oversight measures built-in opportunities for Trump Republicans to allocate the money for partisan benefits, while the litany of theft cases showing up is proof of the incompetence exhibited by Congress.

“A New Jersey tax preparer was arrested on July 31, 2023, for fraudulently seeking more than $124 million from the IRS by filing over 1,000 false tax forms claiming COVID-19-related employment tax credits,” said McCormick. “Five people were charged on July 19, 2023, with fraudulently obtaining federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and for laundering the loan proceeds, and in June, the US Attorney’s Office reported at least five people who were charged, pleaded guilty or sentenced for participating in fraudulent schemes to receive COVID-19 emergency relief loans and cash advances.”

After the initial rollout of the program in May 2020, McCormick said states that got loans covering more than 65 percent of payroll costs gave Trump 124 electoral college votes and awarded only 20 electoral college votes to Democrats.

McCormick said further evidence of the corruption and incompetence that went into the CARES Act abounds, but the enormous financial disadvantages facing ordinary citizens makes electoral politics an unlikely way to effect changes.

