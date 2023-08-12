Seven million American children may lose their Medicaid coverage

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than 3 million people have lost Medicaid since states started scrubbing people from the health insurance system after a three-year pause on removals during the pandemic.

Some families were mistakenly caught in the middle by states that terminated their coverage for procedural reasons during the purge of their Medicaid rolls following the end of the pandemic health emergency.

About 17 million Americans may lose Medicaid coverage after President Joe Biden

ended the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to experts who say that as of July 28, 2023, at least 3,816,000 people have been kicked off Medicaid in 39 states and DC.

Those millions expected to lose coverage include an estimated 5 million children; with Black and Latino households being disproportionately affected.

