The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) report that a 9-year-old South Jersey woman was struck and killed by a boat off the coast of Atlantic City on Saturday.

Marine Service Bureau officials said that troopers were dispatched to a crash just after 5 p.m. in the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) near the Albany Avenue Bridge.

A preliminary investigation revealed that in the ICW, a 20-foot Robalo boat had struck Norma Michaels, of Ventnor, who was swimming near a floating dock.

The dock was located at a residence on Boulevard Avenue in Atlantic City.

Police say the victim sustained fatal injuries from the crash.

Officials said the boat’s operator, 52-year-old Jeffrey Jastrzembski from Atlantic City, remained at the scene. He did not report any injuries from the crash.

“I was in the restroom when the initial striking occurred but was rushed out by my wife frantically saying there was a guy acting crazy on a boat,” said witness Alan Houser.

“What I saw afterwards was the guy operating his vessel in a frantic manner and a lot of people yelling at him, telling him to park. “As he parked, he tossed items in the water that appeared to be cans or bottles,” Houser said, adding that Jastzembski “immediately ran off of his boat and around the front of the house he parked behind.”

Authorities say the collision remains under investigation. It is unclear if Jastrzembski will face charges.

