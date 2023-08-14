Christie’s Super PAC got $1 million contribution from a straw donor

The Campaign Legal Center (CLC) filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) against “SHBT, LLC” and any unknown person(s) that made a $1 million contribution to the Tell It Like It Is PAC, which is supporting former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s 2024 presidential candidacy.

The complaint alleges that SHBT—organized in Texas in June 2022 as a domestic limited liability company—was used to conceal the true sources of a $1 million contribution made in its name to Christie’s super PAC on June 30, 2023.

This contribution, which is the single largest contribution Christie’s super PAC has received to date, represents about 17 percent of the $5.88 million raised by Christie’s super PAC.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

The Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA) prohibits “straw donor” contributions, which mislead the public about the true sources of election spending and deprive voters of accurate information regarding who is spending money to influence their votes.

“Straw donor schemes like SHBT, LLC undermine transparency in our elections and risk undermining voter confidence in our political system,” said Saurav Ghosh, director of federal campaign finance reform at Campaign Legal Center. “Voters have a right to know who is spending money to influence elections, and this transparency is particularly crucial at a time when super PACs routinely spend millions of dollars on elections — often paid for with contributions from a small number of wealthy individuals and special interests.”

Publicly available information indicates that SHBT, LLC could not have made a $1 million political contribution without money being provided to it for that specific purpose.

The LLC appears to have been used solely to purchase and hold a small portfolio of undeveloped real estate, with a collective total value of just $7,002.

There is no evidence that SHBT, LLC sold any of these properties or engaged in any other income-generating activity, and even if the LLC had sold the properties, their collective value of $7,002 would have been nowhere near enough for the LLC to make a seven-figure political contribution.

Therefore, it is virtually impossible that SHBT, LLC was the true source of the million-dollar contribution made in its name to Christie’s super PAC, said Ghosh.

Secret election spending funneled through straw donors is a serious violation of federal campaign finance laws.

The integrity of our electoral process depends on transparent public disclosure of who is spending money on elections, said Ghosh. In recent years, violations of these laws have led to both civil fines and criminal indictments.

The FEC must not delay in doing its job by fully investigating this matter and enforcing the federal laws prohibiting straw donor schemes, said Ghosh.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...