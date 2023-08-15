Vauxhall resident Randi Barr sentenced to over 4 years in prison for burglaries

A Union County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 50 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy that targeted Asian and Asian-American homeowners for residential burglaries.

Randi Barr, 42, of Vauxhall, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. Judge Padin imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court.

Barr was caught trying to break into a home in March 2019 and admitted taking part in other burglaries

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and documents filed in this case, from Dec. 2, 2016, to March 20, 2019, Barr and others participated in a conspiracy to burglarize the residences of certain Asian small business owners living in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

Participants in the scheme stole large sums of money, valuable jewelry, and other items, and then engaged in interstate commerce to transport the stolen goods, including some that went to Barr’s residences in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In addition to their race, the victims owned small businesses, “typically Asian-family owned restaurants,” and they were watched by the burglars before their homes were located and burglarized.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Padin ordered restitution and forfeiture of $127,661.

