Woman dies in crash with police vehicle during burglary getaway

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal collision involving a police vehicle that killed a woman on Monday, Aug. 14 in Long Branch.

The woman who sustained fatal injuries is not being identified at this time but according to a preliminary investigation, officers from the Long Branch Police Department were dispatched in response to a 9-1-1 call reporting a break-in of a residence by an armed burglar early Monday at 3:59 a.m.

As law enforcement officers were responding in marked police cars, one of their vehicles collided with a vehicle believed to be operated by a suspect from the reported incident.

During the crash, which occurred near MacArthur and Elmwood avenues in Long Branch, a passenger in the suspect vehicle was seriously injured.

She was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she was pronounced dead at approximately 7:12 a.m.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment.

A police officer involved in the collision was also taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of injuries from the crash and has been released.

