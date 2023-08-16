27 Boston Market restaurants shut down for cheating New Jersey workers

State officials shut down 27 Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey, enforcing laws that protect workers’ rights by temporarily closing the locations until the employer pays $2.5 million in back wages, fines and other penalties for cheating workers.

The state Department of Labor issued the stop-work orders after finding multiple violations of workers’ rights, including more than $600,000 in back wages owed to 314 workers.

The investigation was prompted when the NJDOL’s Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance received a complaint in November 2022 from a Boston Market worker at 770 Route 33 in Hamilton, Mercer County.

Since then, nearly three dozen additional complaints have been received naming several New Jersey Boston Market locations.

Initial findings included citations for unpaid or late payment of wages, hindrance of the investigation, failure to pay minimum wage, records violations, failure to pay earned sick leave, and failure to maintain records for earned sick leave.

“With restaurants across the country, Boston Market needs to set a better example for fair treatment of its workers,” said Assistant Commissioner Joseph Petrecca, the head of the Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance.

Initial findings of the investigation were sent to parent company Boston Chicken of NJ, LLC d/b/a Boston Market headquartered in Golden, Colo., to C.E.O. Jignesh Pandya of Newtown, Pa., and to the registered agent of the company at Princeton South Corporate Center in Ewing.

Investigators found $607,471 in back wages owed to 314 workers, as well as $1,214,942 in liquidated damages.

Boston Chicken of NJ has also been assessed an administrative fee of $182,241.30 plus $549,500 in administrative penalties, for a total of $2,554,154.30.

Stop-work orders are initiated by the Department of Labor to halt work being performed in a manner that exploits workers or is otherwise noncompliant with state laws and regulations.

An employer may appeal a stop-work order, in which case the Department of Labor has seven days to schedule a hearing. Boston Market has requested a hearing.

Department of Labor inspectors continue to monitor locations where stop-work orders have been issued and they can assess civil penalties of $5,000 per day against an employer conducting business in violation of the order.

The stop-work order may be lifted if and when any remaining back wages and penalties have been paid and all related issues have been resolved.

Below is the complete list of Boston Market locations that were issued a stop-work order:

491 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ 07031

314 Essex Street, Lodi, NJ 07644

180 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07602

21-20 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

321 Broad Street, Ridgefield, NJ 07657

20 Wycoff Avenue, Waldwick, NJ 07463

395 NJ-17, Mahwah, NJ 07430

175 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson, NJ 07630

275 Livingston Street, North Vale, NJ 07647

471 Central Avenue, East Orange, NJ 07018

247 NJ-10 East, Succasunna, NJ 07876

332 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936

1160 US-46, Clifton, NJ 07013

1342 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07012

523 Chestnut Street Union, NJ 07083

770 Route 33, Hamilton, NJ 08619

1729 N. Olden Avenue, Ewing Township, NJ 08638

300 Rt-18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816

878 US Rt. 1 North Bound, Edison, NJ 08817

1560 St. Georges Avenue, Avenel, NJ 07001

4159 US 9, Howell, NJ 07731

1103 Broad Street, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

900 Easton Avenue #165, Somerset, NJ 08873

514 High Street, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060

5716 Blackhorse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012

891 Hurffville Road, Woodbury, NJ 08096

301 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development has issued 138 stop-work orders since this power was expanded in July 2019.

