25-year-old Boonton man charged with kiddie porn in Morris County

A shocking arrest has rocked the community of Boonton as 25-year-old Jeff A. Fernandez faces charges related to the possession of Child Sex Abuse Material (CSAM).

The arrest comes as law enforcement cracks down on the distressing proliferation of such illicit content.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Chief of Detectives Robert M. McNally, and Boonton Township Police Chief Thomas L. Cacciabeve jointly announced that Fernandez has been charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Possession of CSAM), a serious offense classified as a second-degree crime under N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4B(5)(b)(ii).

The investigation was launched following a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which highlighted video and image files allegedly depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of minors.

This tip triggered swift action from authorities, leading to Fernandez’s identification as a suspect.

A subsequent probe revealed that the defendant was allegedly in possession of more than 1,000 items of CSAM stored on an electronic device.

Fernandez was taken into custody on August 15, 2023, and after his arrest, he was released in accordance with the guidelines of the Criminal Justice Reform Act.

His pretrial release conditions include strict monitoring and limited access to the internet, reflecting the authorities’ commitment to maintaining community safety while adhering to legal procedures.

This arrest highlights the gravity of the issue of child pornography. According to recent statistics, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified and analyzed over 21.7 million images and videos of CSAM in 2022 alone. This alarming number underscores the urgent need for vigilance and enforcement in combating this disturbing trend.

Carroll expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of various law enforcement agencies that contributed to the investigation. He extended his acknowledgment to the Boonton Township Police Department, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the New Jersey State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Despite the charges, Fernandez remains presumed innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

Individuals with information relevant to this ongoing investigation are urged to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Sex Crimes / Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

