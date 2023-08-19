Kennedy kickoff reveals strength despite censorship

As he opened his South Carolina campaign headquarters today, a packed house greeted Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., one of two candidates challenging President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination.

For the past four months, corporate Democrats have launched the biggest smear campaign in the history of American politics against the liberal challenger, who is the son of 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy.

Since Kennedy announced his candidacy for the White House, the corporate owned media and members of the Democratic political establishment have tried to tarnish his reputation.

These attacks have failed to suppress Kennedy’s growing support, according to recent polls.

Demonstrating an unparalleled appeal to independent voters and cross party support among Republicans despite being a Democratic environmental lawyer, Kennedy has the highest favorability rating of any candidate in the race.

Kennedy had higher favorability numbers than either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump, according to a recent poll by The Economist and YouGov, as well as other surveys.

Speaking to the enthusiastic crowd at his headquarters opening in South Carolina, Kennedy explained that when he is in the White House, he will scale back the war machine, make corporations pay their fair share, and pour the money back into policies that benefit the working people of this country.

He also shared how he will get housing costs down by reining in the corporations and backing up homebuyers and working people.

Kennedy is also visiting the cities of Sumter, Columbia, Florence, Greenville, Greer, and Spartanburg.

Learn more at Kennedy24.com.

In New Jersey, Kennedy recently named former Assemblyman Jamel Holley and Gina Genovese as his campaign co-chairs.

