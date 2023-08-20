Suspected Millville shooter arrested in Roselle by the US Marshals Service

An ongoing investigation of the death of Salmadine Ralsoul “Sal” Johnson, 40, has resulted in the arrest of accused killer Marlon D. Thompson, 50, in Roselle, where he was taken into custody without incident.

On July 25, 2023, at around 4:44 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of High Street, Millville. Upon arrival, officers discovered the deceased body of Salmadine Johnson, a resident of the 600 block of Buck Street, Millville.

A surveillance video that captured the daylight murder of Johnson helped police identify Thompson as the killer.

Initial reports indicated a potential stabbing wound, but further examination by the Medical Examiner’s office revealed that Johnson had suffered a gunshot wound.

Marlon D. Thompson, residing on West Depot Street, Millville, has been charged with multiple offenses, including First Degree Murder [N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1)], Second Degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun [N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b(1)], and Second Degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose [N.J.S.A. 2C:35-4a(1)].

Authorities have expressed their intention to pursue detention for Thompson.

Following a thorough investigation and collaborative efforts between the US Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Fugitive Task Force and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, Marlon D. Thompson was taken into custody without incident on August 15, 2023, in Roselle.

Law enforcement officials are urging individuals with any pertinent information to step forward.

Salmadine Ralsoul “Sal” Johnson

A 2001 graduate of Millville Senior High School and Cumberland County Vo-tech of Rosenhayn, Johnson was a self-employed handyman who also worked at Duran Glass in Millville and AJM Packaging in Vineland.

Detective John Harris of the Millville Police Department can be contacted at 856-825-7010, while Detective J. Riley of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is available at 856-982-6256.

Those preferring anonymity can provide information through CCPO.TIPS online.

The incident has left the Millville community unsettled as they await further developments in the ongoing investigation.

As the legal process unfolds, both residents and authorities are committed to ensuring that justice is served in the case of Salmadine Johnson’s death.

