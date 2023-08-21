Trenton police investigate shooting and suspected drug overdose deaths

The Trenton Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a 29-year-old man in critical condition and fighting for his life.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:00 AM on the 700 block of Stuyvesant Avenue, the scene where police responded after ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, was activated and alerted authorities that 13 rounds had been fired.

The victim’s condition was updated to extremely critical after about ten hours in the hospital.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say that the victim was shot multiple times in the head. They are still investigating the motive for the shooting and have not released any information about a possible suspect.

The Shooting Response Team is investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact the Trenton Police Department at (609) 989-3131.

Trenton Police are also investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered inside an SUV in a Delta gas station parking lot on the 400 block of Green Wood Avenue.

Trenton Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health paramedics responded to the scene just before 4 a.m., when the couple were pronounced dead.

Police say the cause of death appears to be a drug overdose for each victim but the investigation will continue.

