Trump’s $200,000 Georgia bail order forbids witness intimidation

According to court filings in the Georgia election case, a judge on Monday signed off on a $200,000 bail order for former President Donald Trump that forbids him from intimidating any co-defendants or witnesses in the case as he awaits trial.

The warning includes a level of detail beyond the bond orders for two co-defendants the judge signed earlier in the day, making it clear that Trump’s ban includes social media posts and an “indirect threat of any nature.”

Trump is also banned from contacting any co-defendant or witnesses in the case entirely, except through attorneys.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Trump and 18 others in a 41-count racketeering indictment stemming from alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

Trump has insisted he is innocent in all four criminal cases for which he has been indicted and he continues to deny doing anything wrong in matters that he has already lost, including E. Jean Carroll’s case pertaining to her allegations of rape against the former president and about 60 lawsuits claiming irregularities in the voting process as well as his insistence that he won the 2020 election after he was defeated by President Joe Biden.

Attorney John Eastman, another defendant in the recent Georgia indictment, has agreed to a $100,000 bond, court filings show.

A judge signed off on pretrial release conditions for Eastman and a second co-defendant, Scott Hall, a bail bondsman who is charged in connection with a local elections office breach, and agreed to a $10,000 bond, according to court filings.

Eastman, Hall, and Trump are the first three defendants to reach such an agreement in the case, though attorneys for the other defendants are expected to still negotiate their bond terms.

The consent bond orders for Eastman and Hall require them not to communicate with any person they know to be a co-defendant or witness in the case, except through their attorneys. Trump’s bail order includes a level of detail that goes beyond those for Eastman and Hall, making it clear that the 2020 election loser is precluded from social media posts or an “indirect threat of any nature.”

The defendants have a deadline of Friday at noon to voluntarily surrender to authorities in Georgia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...