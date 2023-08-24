A Hudson County man sentenced to 23 months in prison for dealing fentanyl

A Hudson County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 23 months in prison for conspiring to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Miguel Polanco, 31, of Union City, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Judge Arleo imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court. The conspiracy charge carries a statutory minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years in prison and a maximum fine of $5 million, or twice the gross amount of any pecuniary gain, whichever is greater.

In May 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted a package that contained fentanyl being shipped from Mexico City, Mexico, to Polanco at his apartment.

Prior to receiving the package, Polanco received a video from a conspirator explaining how to properly remove the bags of fentanyl concealed inside to minimize the damage to its contents.

Polanco, who was to be paid for receiving and transporting the fentanyl, also engaged in multiple conversations with conspirators how much fentanyl he would receive and where to deliver it.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of SAC Ricky J. Patel in Newark and Deputy SAC Alejandro Amaro in Laredo, Texas; U.S. Custom and Border Protection agents under the direction of Port Director Albert Flores in Laredo and Port Director Tenavel Thomas in Newark; inspectors with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark, under the direction of IAC Christopher A. Nielsen; and officers of the Elizabeth Police Department, under the direction of Chief Giacommo Sacca, with the investigation leading to Polanco’s plea and sentencing.

