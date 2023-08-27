Ocean County man admits to stiffing IRS for $10 million in payroll taxes 

An Ocean County man admitted this month in federal court to failing to pay over $10 million in payroll taxes stemming from his ownership of several businesses.

Josef M. Neuman, 37, of 144 Shady Lane Drive in Lakewood, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp to an information charging him with willful failure to pay over payroll taxes for one of his businesses in 2018.

Neuman is registered to vote in Ocean County and he is affiliated with the Republican Party. The total assessed value of the 144 Shady Lane Drive property is $1,034,400.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case, and statements made in court, Neuman was chief executive officer of a business in Lakewood.

The company provided administrative services to operators of nursing homes and other health care facilities, including at least approximately 20 entities co-owned and operated by Neuman.

As a person who controlled the companies’ financial affairs, Neuman had the responsibility to collect, truthfully account for, and pay over to the IRS the companies’ payroll taxes.

During tax years 2017 and 2018, Neuman failed to pay the IRS over $10 million in payroll taxes owed by the companies.

Concord Healthcare Group, LLC; Waco Healthcare Residence, LLC d/b/a Crestview Healthcare Residence; Fairview Operations, LLC d/b/a Fairview Healthcare Residence; Manor Nursing & Rehab Center, LLC d/b/a The Manor Healthcare Residence; Western Hills Nursing & Rehab Center, LLC d/b/a Western Hills Healthcare Residence; Groesbeck Healthcare Residence, LLC d/b/a Windsor Healthcare Residence; Mesa Hills Healthcare Residence Operator, LLC d/b/a Mesa Hills Healthcare Residence; Plano Healthcare Residence Operator, LLC d/b/a Heritage Manor Healthcare Center; Plano Specialty Hospital Operator, LLC; and Specialty Hospital of Midwest City Operator, LLC are among the business entities associated with Neuman, but federal prosecutors only identified the firm responsible for the tax payments as “Company No. 1.”

Neuman knew that payroll taxes were due and owing to the IRS at this time, but continued to pay other business expenses and employee salaries, instead of the unpaid taxes, while tax liabilities continued to accrue.

The charge to which Neuman pleaded guilty carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13, 2023.

