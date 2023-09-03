FedEx fighting federal odometer fraud court case filed in New Jersey

In a legal battle that could have far-reaching implications for the automotive industry, FedEx and several co-defendants are entangled in a class action lawsuit, accused of orchestrating an extensive and systematic odometer fraud scheme.

The lawsuit alleges that thousands of used commercial diesel vehicles, including the iconic FedEx step vans seen in neighborhoods across the United States, were sold with tampered odometers, resulting in inflated prices and potential financial losses for unsuspecting buyers.

The lawsuit was filed in New Jersey federal court by five plaintiffs who purchased used FedEx vehicles with the intention of repurposing them into food trucks.

The defendants in the case include FedEx, Automotive Rentals Incorporated (ARI), Holman Automotive Group, and Holman Fleet Leasing.

The plaintiffs claim that the defendants secretly and systematically replaced odometers on the vehicles, showing false mileage readings that did not accurately reflect the true distance the vehicles had traveled.

The plaintiffs further allege that the defendants engaged in deceptive practices by selling vehicles with allegedly fraudulent odometers, leading buyers to pay premiums for trucks that were beyond their “useful life expectancy.” They argue that the defendants knowingly committed odometer fraud, failing to disclose the accurate mileage to buyers.

One of the key contentions in the lawsuit is that FedEx and Holman Automotive Group had an agreement whereby FedEx transferred its used vehicles to Holman, which then sold them at auction. Allegedly, during this process, the odometers were replaced without proper disclosure, resulting in buyers unknowingly paying more for vehicles with inaccurate mileage information.

The defendants have mounted a defense asserting a range of arguments for dismissal of the case. These include the contention that the plaintiffs do not live in the jurisdiction where the case was filed and that the plaintiffs did not directly transact with the defendants.

The defendants also argue that a class action is inappropriate due to the individualized nature of each transaction and point to specific legal claims that they believe lack a basis in law.

Amid these legal complexities, the case has raised broader questions about accountability in the automotive industry. The plaintiffs allege that FedEx’s meticulous record-keeping and the defendants’ access to vehicle data suggest that the replacement of odometers was conducted knowingly and systematically.

The case has garnered attention due to the potential implications for consumer rights, disclosure, and accountability in the used vehicle market.

As the legal battle unfolds, the outcome of this class action lawsuit could potentially reshape how the industry handles the sale of used vehicles and holds companies accountable for transparency and accurate representation of vehicle history.

Both FedEx and ARI have denied the allegations and are vigorously contesting the lawsuit, but court proceedings will likely provide further insights into the alleged fraud scheme and its potential impact on the automotive market.

